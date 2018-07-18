IT companies constitute over half of total buybacks since ‘15

From 2015 onwards, companies completed their share repurchase offers worth Rs 88,942.44 crore.

Cash-rich IT companies, which returned their surpluses to shareholders through share repurchases between 2015 and 2018 so far, comprised 54% of the total buybacks during that period.

Of this, buyback offers by IT and IT-enabled services companies accounted for Rs 48,316.89 crore, which is 54% of the total buyback amount. The share repurchase of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s largest IT company by market capitalisation and revenue which concluded in May 2017, was the biggest of the past two decades. The IT major repurchased shares worth Rs 16,000 crore. The board of TCS on June 15 approved a proposal to another buyback of shares worth Rs 16,000 crore.

Infosys completed a share repurchase programme worth Rs 13,000 crore in December 2017. Apart from TCS and Infosys, Wipro completed two buybacks worth a total amount of Rs 13,500 crore. Mphasis, Nucleus Software, HCL Technologies and Mindtree are the other IT companies which bought back shares in the last three years.