Isro unit offers to transfer EV battery tech for Rs 1 crore

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), the rocket sciences node of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), has offered to transfer the technology for making lithium-ion (Li ion) batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) to industrial houses at a one-time fee of Rs 1 crore.

This import-substitution initiative is set to make India’s goal of having 100% EVs by 2030 cost-effective.

Batteries, one of its costliest components for EVs, are currently imported mostly from China, South Korea and Taiwan. The consumer electronic industry too uses Li ion batteries. The VSSC in Thiruvananthapuram, which developed the Li ion cell technology as early as 2011, describes it as as a “green alternative to fossil fuels”.

It has utilised these batteries in PSLV, GSLV, GSLV Mk- III and GSAT 19. “When we demonstrated the battery on a scooter, we had used a space grade battery. For commercial use and for regular use on Indian roads, we need to develop commercial grade Li ion cells cost-effectively,” S Somanath, director of VSSC, told FE.

The pre-bid meeting will be held on July 13.