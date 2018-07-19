ISRO ropes in three vendors to assemble 27 satellites

URSC Director M Annadurai emphasised on the need for industry participation in satellite building activities.

The Indian Space Research Organisation has signed contracts with three vendors to outsource Spacecraft Assembly Integration and Testing (AIT) activities. According to sources, vendors are expected to help ISRO assemble about 27 satellites over the next three years. As part of capacity-building activity, the U R Rao Satellite Centre has taken up initiatives to promote participation of the Indian industry from spacecraft subsystems to spacecraft assembly, integration and testing, URSC said on its website.

In this context, it said, URSC-ISRO signed agreements yesterday to outsource of spacecraft assembly, integration and testing activities with multiple vendors – Alpha Technologies Private Limited, Bengaluru, and its consortium partners; Bharat Electronics Limited, Bengaluru, and Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Hyderabad.

URSC Director M Annadurai emphasised on the need for industry participation in satellite building activities, it said. Also, a technical presentation covering the scope of work, contract execution modality, was organised for the vendors.