Is your glass of milk safe to drink? Here’s what food regulator FSSAI’s CEO says

India is the largest milk producer in the world. (IE)

Worried about quality of milk you drink? There is nothing to worry about milk-adulteration as quality of milk in India is safe, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) CEO said citing initial findings of a survey conducted by it across the country. The milk in India is safe, and there is no alarming situation in the country, PTI reported citing Pawan Kumar Agarwal of FSSAI. “The 2011 survey showed 68 per cent of samples as sub-standard. But sub-standard does not mean that milk is unsafe. Only 14-15 per cent of samples were unsafe,” he told reporters when asked about milk adulteration, he added.

In 2011, the food regulator had conducted a survey all across the country on milk adulteration and found 68.4 percent of the samples from 33 states and Union Territories (UTs) did not confirm to the prescribed standards.

“In the new survey, we are not only testing samples on qualitative norms but also and quantitative parameters. Besides we are going to check residues from pesticides and fodders. We will soon releases the initial report of this survey. But I want to say there is no cause of alarm,” PTI reported him saying.

Meanwhile, a few days back, over 5,000 restaurants were delisted by as many as 10 popular online food ordering platforms including Swiggy, Zomato and Foodpanda for failing to get approval from food safety regulator FSSAI. The ban came after Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) asked these restaurants, in the month of July, to stop using edibles supplied by non-licensed operators after receiving food-quality related complaints from customers. “Over 5,000 restaurants have been delisted by the e-commerce food service platforms,” PTI reported citing FSSAI CEO Pawan Kumar Agarwal said.