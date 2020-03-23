Is your company ready to fight coronavirus? Fill this form and tell the government

The web form is to inform the companies about the impact of coronavirus, and diligent measures have been taken to not make hard obligation.

Narendra Modi-led government has today rolled out a web form that all the companies need to fill in order to declare their readiness to fight Covid-19. “It is a simple web form deployed on 23.03.2020 with minimum fields and can be filed from anywhere,” said the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Filling this form doesn’t require payment or Digtal Signature Certificate (DSC). The compliance is for all Indian companies, foreign companies, LLPs, and foreign LLPs and any one of the current Authorized Signatories of the Company or LLP can submit the form online with only OTP verification.

“The form is not onerous and only intends to spread awareness to fight Covid-19. It is to inform the companies about the impact of the coronavirus, and diligent measures have been taken to not make hard obligation such as director’s signature, etc,” Karan Mitroo, Partner, Luthra & Luthra Law Offices, told Financial Express Online. If companies declare social distancing, work from home and proper sanitisation measures, there should not be any worry, he added.

However, there is a segment that does not appear to be happy about the new compliance. Surendra Mehta, National Secretary at India Bullion & Jewellers Association, said a tweet that the new compliance of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs is not in-line with the government’s advisory to work from home.

Crazy ministry of corporate affairs wants all companies to file one form on 23/3/2020 for #COVID19 . Should we follow @PMOIndia and @CMOMaharashtra advisory of work from home or go to our offices to file this return. Please decide. @AUThackeray @FinMinIndia pic.twitter.com/RYb6HAKdOJ — CA Surendra Mehta (@surendramehta65) March 20, 2020

Also Read | Coronavirus outbreak: Global smartphone shipments witness biggest decline in history

Meanwhile, the MCA has named the form as CAR (Company Affirmation of Readiness) towards COVID 19 and said that it is to generate greater awareness and confidence on the state of readiness of the state. The government has also asked to comply with this advisory at earliest.