Is TRAI’s new regime for DTH, Cable TV worth migrating to? Twitterati don’t think so

By: | Published: March 29, 2019 6:00 PM

TRAI chairman RS Sharma has ceaselessly backed his new plan calling it empowering and claiming it to have reduced TV bills; tweets which say otherwise have piled up on social media.

tv monthly bill drop down due to trai new ruleIssues with increased prices and faulty implementation remain unchecked.

TRAI heaped a lot on its plate when it decided to roll out the ambitious TV pricing for DTH, Cable TV which went live on 1 February 2019. Even though the new pricing regime was curated keeping in mind consumer benefit and had noble intentions, the same did not prove to be much useful for many as the customers have been rendered confused rather than empowered. And with the new deadline for migrating to TRAI’s new rules drawing near, it becomes a pertinent question whether all the TRAI hoopla was worth it.

TRAI chairman RS Sharma has ceaselessly backed his new plan calling it empowering and claiming it to have reduced TV bills; tweets which say otherwise have piled up on social media. Until recently, RS Sharma has claimed that the TV bills have actually fallen for consumers. However, issues with increased prices and faulty implementation remain unchecked.

“The customer is king. And the king has a good life, but only when he is allowed to rule,” RS Sharma had written in The Indian Express. However, too many choices and numerous complicated rules have left many subscribers baffled.

TRAI’s new ruling; what went awry?

Transferring power in consumer hands to choose and pay only for the channels one wishes to watch, TRAI’s new plan backfired for many as they ended up paying more than they used to previously.

Different channel rates with the most premium ones costing Rs 19 each and additional tax slabs also didn’t work for many. Per TRAI rulings, the base pack was priced at Rs 130 (plus 18% GST) for 100 channels out of which 25 are mandatory DD channels. The inefficient migration at the hands of DTH, cable TV providers also added to the chaos.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Is TRAI’s new regime for DTH, Cable TV worth migrating to? Twitterati don’t think so
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition