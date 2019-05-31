Buoyed by an average 20% increase in iron ore prices over 2017-18, state-run NMDC has clocked a 22% rise in the profit after tax at rs 4,642 crore in 2018-19, even as sales were down 10% to 32.35 (MT) in sync with a 9% production fall. CMD Baijender Kumar (IAS) discusses with Surya Sarathi Ray on what holds for the company for the current fiscal. Excerpts: Clearly increased prices saved the day for NMDC in 2018-19 as the tonnage was down. What is your assessment on iron ore prices for the current fiscal? Compared to international prices, our price is much less and the trend will continue in the current fiscal. The Odisha factor (where private firms are set to ramp up production before their non-captive leases expire in March) may cause some price reduction. But I feel the way steel production is going up in India, iron ore prices will remain steady. In fact, people who are importing the raw material now will be forced to restrict imports because the price is highly prohibitive. Now it is $109 per tonne. How do you see the demand for iron ore in the current fiscal? Demand in India is ever increasing. If you go by 300 MT annual production target by 2030, the demand for the raw material will be around 450 MT. Today, we have 18-20% market share in the domestic market and that will continue. I think most of India\u2019s future iron ore demand will be met from the domestic market. What is your projected sale for the current fiscal? It may be around 36-37 million tonne. You are spending around $1 billion in three years to ramp up domestic production capacity to 67 MT from 43 MT now. Are you looking for acquisition of mines? We have two routes for domestic acquisition \u2014 one is government nomination route and the other is forging joint venture with state-run firms. We have requested the governments of Odihsa, Chhattisgargh, Karnataka and Jharkhand to get mines on the nomination route. Through the joint venture route, we have got some mines in Chhattisgarh. We have also agreed in principle to forge joint venture partnership in Jharkhand. I think the JV route is going to be the most preferred in future. Are you looking for acquisition of mines abroad? We have already got a company in Australia. Exploration is going on. In Mozambique, we are already mining coking coal through International Coal Ventures (ICVL). We have received proposals from African countries, though proper due diligence is needed. We have received offer from Zimbabwe and Turkey. What is the current status of your steel plant in Nagarnar? The target for commissioning the plant is October this year. As of now, we are going by the schedule. Hot metal will start coming out by then. Actual commissioning is a technical process that may happen sometime after. What is the total investment in the plant? We have already invested Rs 15,500 crore and plan to invest an additional Rs 2,200 crore in the current fiscal. The total estimated investment in the plant would be around Rs 18,000 crore. Also read:\u00a0Coal India's fourth quarter profit zooms to Rs 6,024 crore The government was considering partial divestment in the plant. What is the current status of that? When I joined in September 2017, it was listed for disinvestment. Later, steel minister set up an internal committee. They decided to keep the plan in abeyance till the project gets completed.