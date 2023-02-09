IRCTC Q3 results: Dividend declared, here’s what shareholders will get as net profit rises 20%, revenue jumps

The Indian Railways-owned Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share on Equity Shares of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2022-23.

IRCTC on Thursday reported over 20% on-year growth in net profit from continuing operations to Rs 255.52 crore in the fiscal third quarter of FY23, rising from Rs 208.80 crore in the same quarter last year. The Indian Railways-owned Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation also declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share on Equity Shares of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2022-23, ie, 175% of the paid-up share capital amounting to Rs 160 crore. The company’s revenue from operations in the October-December quarter jumped 70% to Rs 918.06 crore in Q3FY23 from 540.21 crore in Q3FY22.

