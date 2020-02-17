IRCTC Air tickets discounts! IRCTC Air offers discounts on Air India tickets; check details

Tickets can be booked from IRCTC Air’s website or after downloading the IRCTC Air application.

IRCTC Air tickets discount: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Air is offering discounts on flight tickets for Air India. The offer is valid till February 17, 2020, and can be availed on both domestic and international flights. According to the offer, anyone travelling between February 18 and September 30 this year, can book tickets in order to make the most of the discounts offered. The company is giving discounts of Rs 799 on domestic flights and Rs 4,500 on international flights, IRCTC said in a tweet. Tickets can be booked from IRCTC Air’s website or after downloading the IRCTC Air application.

IRCTC Air is already offering Leave Travel Concession (LTC) to the government employees on their international and domestic flights as well. This initiative was announced last year through their Twitter account where once in 4 years, the government employees can book their tickets for Air India and the government bears the cost. For these concessions, the government employees can simply go to the LTC tab when they are booking their tickets. However, they are expected to fill in the valid identification number which is issued by the government.

Meanwhile, IRCTC Air also offers free travel insurance to every passenger if they have booked tickets through their portal. The insurance cover charge is up to Rs 50 lakh and is valid for both international and domestic tours. According to the company, the insurance will give them financial protection in case of accidental death or the person is disabled during the flight. It is also applicable on one-way and round trips. Other than this, if your checked-in baggage has been lost, the company is liable to pay you a cover of Rs 3,000 in any domestic flight. As far as international flights are concerned, the passenger will get $250 for the loss of checked-in baggage.