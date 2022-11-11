scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Ircon International Q2 net profit rises 38 pc to Rs 174 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 125.94 crore in the year-ago period, Ircon International said in a filing to BSE.

Written by PTI
Ircon International Q2 net profit rises 38 pc to Rs 174 crore
Ircon International is a government of India undertaking under the Ministry of Railways. (File)

 Ircon International Ltd on Friday reported a 38.3 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 174.18 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 125.94 crore in the year-ago period, Ircon International said in a filing to BSE.

Also Read| India’s LIC posts jump in second-quarter profit

Also Read

The consolidated income of the company during the second quarter increased to Rs 2,305.87 crore from Rs 1,582.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Ircon International is a government of India undertaking under the Ministry of Railways.

More Stories on
industry news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.