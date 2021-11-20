  • MORE MARKET STATS

IRB Infra shareholders pass resolution for Rs 5,347 cr-capital inflow

By: |
November 20, 2021 6:07 PM

IRB Infrastructure Developers convened an extra ordinary general meeting of its shareholders online on November 20, 2021, the company said in a statement.

The statement said overall 95 per cent of the votes casted have been in favour of the resolution.The statement said overall 95 per cent of the votes casted have been in favour of the resolution.

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Saturday said that its shareholders have passed a resolution which will enable capital inflow of Rs 5,347 crore into the company.

IRB Infrastructure Developers convened an extra ordinary general meeting of its shareholders online on November 20, 2021, the company said in a statement.

Related News

“…This will now enable the company to issue shares to the tune of Rs 5,347 crore to the Cintra Global S.E. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A) and the Bricklayers Investments Pt. Ltd. (an affiliate of GIC, Singapore Sovereign wealth fund),” it said.

The statement said overall 95 per cent of the votes casted have been in favour of the resolution.

All the large institutional shareholders of the company voted in favour of the resolution, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. IRB Infra shareholders pass resolution for Rs 5347 cr-capital inflow
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Govt puts on sale MTNL, BSNL assets worth about Rs 1,100 cr
2National conclave on mining to discuss key issues, opportunities in sector
3Telegram to launch Sponsored Messages for promoting bots and channels: Privacy, user data safety and everything to know