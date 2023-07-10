scorecardresearch
IRB Infra posts toll revenue growth of 18% on-year in Q1FY24, June revenue up 16%

The aggregate toll revenue of both the entities for Q1FY24 goes up to Rs 1183 crore from Rs 1000 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY23; thus, registering a decent increase of 18 per cent over last year.

Written by FE Business
IRB Infra, toll revenue, revenue growth, toll collection, highways infrastructure, asset base
IRB Infra and its private InvIT, IRB Infrastructure Trust announced that it has registered a toll revenue growth of 16 per cent in the month of June 2023 to Rs 383 crore.

IRB Infra and its private InvIT, IRB Infrastructure Trust on Monday announced that it has registered a toll revenue growth of 16 per cent in the month of June 2023 to Rs 383 crore from Rs 329 crore in the corresponding month of FY23, that is, June 2022, it said in a regulatory filing. It had posted a 20 per cent on-year growth in toll collection in May 2023, at Rs 411 crore. With this, the aggregate toll revenue of both the entities for Q1FY24 goes up to Rs 1183 crore from Rs 1000 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY23; thus, registering a decent increase of 18 per cent over last year.

“First quarter of FY24 looks much positive as an upward trend seen in aggregate toll revenue as compared to corresponding quarter of last fiscal. We expect similar momentum for the rest of FY24,” said Amitabh Murarka, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited. 

IRB Infrastructure Developers is an integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India and has an asset base of over Rs 70,000 crore in 11 states across the parent company and two InvITs. The company has a track record of constructing, tolling, operating and maintaining around 17,200 lane kms pan India. 

After successfully completing 13 concessions and handing over them to the nodal agencies, at present, IRB Group’s project portfolio (including Private and Public InvIT) has now 24 road projects that include 18 BOT, 2 TOT, and 4 HAM projects.

First published on: 10-07-2023 at 11:23 IST

