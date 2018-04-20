IPL: Star claims highest first-week viewership with 371 million users

The increase in viewership on TV was driven by a 30% jump in viewership in the south.

A total of 371 million viewers tuned in to watch the Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) during the first week between April 7 and 13, data released by Star India showed. This includes viewership across the 10 channels of Star India as well as Hotstar.The total viewership on television stood at 288.4 million as per data released by TV audience measurement agency Barc (Barc 2+U+R), while 82.4 million viewers watched games on Hotstar. “The consumption growth is a truly satisfying yardstick of unmatched fan delight and value for brands. Even though it is early days, this has already become the most-watched IPL ever on a tournament to date basis,” Sanjay Gupta, managing director, Star India, said. The increase in viewership on TV was driven by a 30% jump in viewership in the south.

Hotstar registered a 76% growth in viewership to 82.4 million, compared with the same period last year. According to media planners, at the end of first week, increment in impressions stood at 14% with eight matches being aired across 10 channels of Star Network.

“The strategy of airing IPL on regional channels has helped the network add more eyeballs. The south market saw a phenomenal 28% rise in viewership as compared to last year. “The best performing channel for urban Hindi-speaking market (HSM-U) is Star Sports 1 Hindi with coverage of 32.6% and among south (urban) markets is Star Sports 1 (English feed), which had 21% coverage for the first eight matches,” Vineet Sodhani, CEO, Spatial Access, said.