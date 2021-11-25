  • MORE MARKET STATS

IOC pays Rs 2,424 cr as dividend tranche to govt

By: |
Updated: November 25, 2021 5:35 PM

"Government has received Rs 2,424 crore from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd as dividend tranche," Pandey tweeted.

During the current financial year 2021-22 (April-March) so far Rs 20,222.40 crore has been received as dividend from central public sector enterprises.During the current financial year 2021-22 (April-March) so far Rs 20,222.40 crore has been received as dividend from central public sector enterprises.

The government has received Rs 2,424 crore as dividend tranche from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.

During the current financial year 2021-22 (April-March) so far Rs 20,222.40 crore has been received as dividend from central public sector enterprises.

Related News

“Government has received Rs 2,424 crore from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd as dividend tranche,” Pandey tweeted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. IOC pays Rs 2424 cr as dividend tranche to govt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Reliance to transfer gasification assets to subsidiary
2Airtel versus Vodafone Idea tariff hike: Comparing prices, plan benefits, and validity
3Airtel conducts 5G trial in 700 MHz band in partnership with Nokia