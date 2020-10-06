  • MORE MARKET STATS

IOC lights up northern regional office with rooftop solar plant

By: |
October 6, 2020 5:57 PM

The 50-KW on-grid rooftop solar power plant at the firm's northern regional office at Green Park was inaugurated by IOC Director (Marketing) Gurmeet Singh.

IOC will save nearly Rs 5.59 lakh every year due to the on-grid rooftop solar power plant.IOC will save nearly Rs 5.59 lakh every year due to the on-grid rooftop solar power plant.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Tuesday said its northern regional office in the national capital has commissioned a 50-kilowatt (KW) rooftop solar power plant to electrify the building.

“The solar plant has 150 solar panels of 335 watts each and will generate approximately 50,400 units of electricity annually,” the company said in a statement.

Related News

IOC will save nearly Rs 5.59 lakh every year due to the on-grid rooftop solar power plant.

“The investment in the solar plant would be returned in just 3.7 years,” the statement said.

The 50-KW on-grid rooftop solar power plant at the firm’s northern regional office at Green Park was inaugurated by IOC Director (Marketing) Gurmeet Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, “Sustainable development is not just a mere slogan for Indian Oil but it is deeply imbibed in the ethos of the corporation.”

IOC, he said, has always been committed to a sustainable business strategy, and initiatives such as the rooftop solar plant will help continue its growth as an environmentally responsible organisation.

“In line with the strategic approach to become a future-ready organisation, the company is taking several initiatives to enhance its energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” IOC said.

IOC has a total renewable energy installed capacity of 226 MW, which includes 21 MW of grid-connected solar power plants, 37 MW of off-grid solar plants and 168 MW of wind power plants.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. IOC lights up northern regional office with rooftop solar plant
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indian IT services growth set for comeback in 2021, pandemic to fuel digital spends: Fitch Ratings
2NHPC to suffer Rs 84.41 cr loss due to SEWA-II plant shutdown
3Airtel Payments Bank aims to raise merchant base to 25 lakh in few months