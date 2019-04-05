IOC cuts Jet Airways’ lifeline: No fuel to airline from Friday amid non payment issues

“The public sector oil marketing firm stopped supplying fuel to the cash-starved carrier from 12 noon Friday,'' PTI quoted unidentified sources as saying.
Jet Airways’ has landed in another trouble amid continual flight groundings as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) cut its fuel supply on Friday at the pretext of non-payment, PTI reported.
The troubled airline is currently operating with just 26 aircraft, about a fifth of its original fleet, after lessors grounded the rest for non- payment of dues. A consortium of lenders currently led by SBI is set to take controlling stake in the airline. The management change led to the resignation of Jet Airways founder and CEO Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal from the airline board.
