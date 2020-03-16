Investor concerns: Royalty payments slow

Just five companies — Maruti Suzuki HUL , ABB, Nestlé and Bosch — have accounted for over 70% of the royalty payments over the last five years.

Going by the gap between growth in pre-royalty pre-tax profits (PR-PBT) and that of royalty payments, MNCs appear to be taking cognizance of the investors’ concerns. The difference has reduced over both 2017 and 2018, with 2019 demonstrating only a marginally higher increase in royalty compared with PR-PBT, according to proxy firm IiAS.

Just five companies — Maruti Suzuki, HUL, ABB, Nestlé and Bosch — have accounted for over 70% of the royalty payments over the last five years. The share of royalties of these five companies in 2019 at around 77% of the aggregate of the 31 MNCs is higher than their share of pre-royalty, pre-tax profits, which was 65%.

A clutch of 31 MNCs paid an aggregate royalty of Rs8,280 crore, more than twice the amount of Rs 3,860 crore paid in 2012, implying a compounded growth of 11.5%. During this period, sales grew by 9.1% CAGR and profits by 11.3% CAGR, indicating that royalty is broadly in sync with the topline and bottomline.