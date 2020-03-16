Investor concerns: Royalty payments slow

Just five companies — Maruti Suzuki, HUL, ABB, Nestlé and Bosch — have accounted for over 70% of the royalty payments over the last five years.
Going by the gap between growth in pre-royalty pre-tax profits (PR-PBT) and that of royalty payments, MNCs appear to be taking cognizance of the investors’ concerns. The difference has reduced over both 2017 and 2018, with 2019 demonstrating only a marginally higher increase in royalty compared with PR-PBT, according to proxy firm IiAS.
Just five companies — Maruti Suzuki, HUL, ABB, Nestlé and Bosch — have accounted for over 70% of the royalty payments over the last five years. The share of royalties of these five companies in 2019 at around 77% of the aggregate of the 31 MNCs is higher than their share of pre-royalty, pre-tax profits, which was 65%.
A clutch of 31 MNCs paid an aggregate royalty of Rs8,280 crore, more than twice the amount of Rs 3,860 crore paid in 2012, implying a compounded growth of 11.5%. During this period, sales grew by 9.1% CAGR and profits by 11.3% CAGR, indicating that royalty is broadly in sync with the topline and bottomline.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.