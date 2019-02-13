Investment platform Smallcase Technologies raises $8 million in Series A round

Since the launch of the smallcases platform in July 2016, a total user base of 2.5 lakh investors have transacted over Rs 2,000 crore in smallcases, the firm said.

Bengaluru-based smallcase Technologies, which operates platforms for individual investors to invest in portfolios of stocks and ETFs with their existing demat accounts, announced on Tuesday that it has raised $8 million from leading investors.

The Series A round was led by Sequoia India, with participation from existing investors Blume Ventures, Straddle Capital, Beenext, WEH Ventures and DSP Adiko, the firm said in a release.

The company said it is building platforms that help retail brokerages offer smallcases to their clients and is also offering tools for research firms and individuals to create their own smallcases. It is also developing infrastructure for investment advisors and advisory platforms to enable transactions in exchange-traded products.

Smallcases are currently available on HDFC Securities, Zerodha, AxisDirect, Edelweiss and 5Paisa and more partnerships are in the pipeline, the firm said.

“Types of smallcases available includes strategies like asset allocation, thematic, smart beta and sectoral. Smallcases are created and managed by entities like research divisions of brokerages like HDFC Securities, AxisDirect, 5Paisa and independent research houses like the in-house smallcase research team, Capitalmind and Weekend Investing,” it said.

Vasanth Kamath, CEO and co-founder, Smallcase Technologies stated that the firm is building smallcases as a new investment instrument class that helps a customer take portfolio exposure to stocks and ETFs while having no expense ratio, making them cost-effective. “Since the underlying securities are held in the investor’s demat account, they have complete control & transparency into their investments. Our goal is to make smallcases the preferred investment option of the modern investor,” he said.