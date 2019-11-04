Investment of UPPCL employees’ PF money in DHFL: Probe handed over to CBI

Till the CBI takes over, director general of the Economic Offences Wing has been asked to investigate the case.

An FIR has been registered and two officials of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) were arrested in relation to a scam in the state power sector. The state government has decided to hand over the probe to the CBI.

According to reports, UPPCL allegedly invested employees’ General Provident Fund (GPF) and Contributory Provident Fund (CPF) worth over Rs 2,600 crore in DHFL, whose promoters were recently grilled by the Enforcement Directorate for their alleged links with Iqbal Mirchi, a former aide of Dawood Ibrahim.

An FIR was registered against Praveen Kumar Gupta, who was the secretary of the Uttar Pradesh State Power Employees Trust and the Provident Fund Trust of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation in 2016, and then director – finance, Sudhanshu Dwivedi, on the directions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath late on Saturday, following which they were arrested.

Power minister and state government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma on Sunday said the Yogi government has a zero-tolerance policy on corruption and strict action will be taken against whosoever is found guilty. “The interest of our employees is our priority. No one who has a hand in this massive bungling will be spared.”