Investment Banker Rajat Tiwari to speak at the World Finance Summit in UAE 2023

Indian-origin Investment Banker Rajat Tiwari, Vice President of Credit at a leading American Investment Bank in New York, has been invited to speak at the World Finance Summit to be held in the United Arab Emirates from February 21st, 2023. Tiwari will address the summit on the current financial trends and investment opportunities in the Middle East region.

Tiwari, who deals with large and complex financial transactions for corporations, governments, and other entities, will share his insights on investment banking services such as underwriting mergers & acquisitions, assets management, sales trading, and corporate broking. He will also discuss the role of investment banking in matching people who have money to those who need money and how it acts as a middleman to facilitate the flow of savings from investors to entities that require funds.

During his speech, Tiwari will highlight the exceptionalism of the Gulf region with its strong growth, low inflation, and fiscal surpluses. He will also point out that the UAE is well-positioned to achieve higher growth rates due to its robust technology infrastructure. According to Tiwari, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar will be the driving force of growth in the next 3-5 years, based on higher oil and gas prices, investment inflows, and increasing headcounts in banks.

Tiwari will also share his views on the recent RBI hikes on repo rates in monetary policy 2023. He notes that the current repo rate of 6.25% has been increased by 25bps to control inflation.

The World Finance Summit is a prestigious event that brings together global financial leaders to share their knowledge and expertise on the latest trends and developments in the financial industry.