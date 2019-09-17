Investcorp to buy ticketing software solutions provider Vivaticket

This acquisition adds to the Bahrain-headquartered firm’s experience in the Italian market, in which it has been present since 1985.

Alternative investments manager Investcorp, which launched its operations in India earlier this year, announced on Monday that it was set to acquire Bologna-based ticketing software solutions provider Vivaticket from its co-founders for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition adds to the Bahrain-headquartered firm’s experience in the Italian market, in which it has been present since 1985.

Earlier this year, Investcorp had acquired the private equity and real estate investment management businesses of IDFC Alternatives, which was a subsidiary of IDFC. Investcorp has offices in New York, London, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Riyadh, Singapore and Mumbai.

Vivaticket’s co-founders include Luca Montebugnoli and Luana Sabattini, P4P of Giuseppe Camillo Pilenga, Girefin Trust of Stefano Landi and Bravo Capital Partners SCA RAIF. Vivaticket’s co-founders and management team will continue to remain involved in the business and hold a meaningful stake in the company. The transaction was expected to close by year-end, Investcorp said.

Established in 1999, Vivaticket is a provider of integrated ticketing software solutions to the leisure and entertainment, sport, culture and tradeshow segments. It has over 2,100 clients across 50 countries, including Walt Disney World, Musée du Louvre and FC Barcelona, among others. It employs 450 people and has operations in 10 countries across Europe, the West Asia, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Daniel Lopez-Cruz, head of Investcorp’s European private equity group, said as global demand for entertainment and experiential content continues to increase, Vivaticket is ideally positioned to capitalise on growth opportunities that directly align with Investcorp’s investment expertise. “We look forward to partnering with the Vivaticket team to support their international growth strategy, both organically and through add-on acquisitions to expand the company’s geographic footprint and further strengthen its presence in existing markets,” he said.

Vivaticket marks Investcorp’s third European investment of the year in the space following the acquisitions of Cambio Healthcare Systems and Contentserv.