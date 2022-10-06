Invest Rajasthan Summit: Top industrialists, nearly 3,000 delegates to participate

Top industrialists and nearly 3,000 delegates from India and abroad will participate in the Invest Rajasthan Summit scheduled to be held on October 7 and 8 here. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will inaugurate the Summit on October 7. Industrialists including Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, ArcelorMittal Chairman and MD L N Mittal, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha, Mahindra & Mahindra CEO and MD Anish Shah, DCM Shriram Chairman Ajay S Shriram are also scheduled to attend the inaugural ceremony.

Nearly 3,000 delegates from India and abroad will participate in the Summit which has the theme of ‘Committed-Delivered’, an official said. The state government has signed 4,192 MoUs/LOIs totalling Rs 10.44 lakh crore during road shows at international, national and state levels from November 2021 to September 2022 before the Summit.

Out of 4,192 MoUs or LOIs, a total of 1,680 MoUs or LoIs are in the implementation stage, which is about 40 per cent, additional chief secretary – industries Veenu Gupta said. She said foundation stone laying and inauguration of some of the major MoUs/LoIs will be done at the inauguration ceremony of the Invest Rajasthan Summit on October 7.

Also read| Rajasthan govt signs 4192 MoUs ahead of the Investment Summit 2022

There will be no fresh MoU/LoI signing during the Summit.Gehlot will also confer Rajasthan Ratna Award to Justice Dalveer Bhandari, Justice RM Lodha, industrialists Anil Agarwal and LN Mittal, Urdu poet and scholar Sheen Kauf Nizam and KC Malu, owner of a Veena Music, a Rajasthani music label.

NRI conclave, Future Ready Sectors conclave, Startup conclave, Tourism conclave, Agribusiness conclave will be held on the first day on October 7 and on the second day on October 8, MSME conclave will be held. Panel discussion on Rajasthani Diaspora-Connecting Roots, Forging Partnership will be held in the NRI conclave during which NRI policy 2022 will also be released.

Also read| Invest Rajasthan Summit 2022: Investment proposals worth Rs 10 Lakh crore lined up, claims Ashok Gehlot govt

In the Future Ready Sectors conclave, investment opportunities in recycling and future prospects in metal recycling, water sector and decentralized industrial heat and power requirement, future of healthcare, investment in solar energy will be discussed. Similarly, discussion on the startup ecosystem in Rajasthan will be held in the startup conclave and challenges and opportunities in the tourism sector in Rajasthan will be discussed in the tourism conclave. Agri processing, auto and EV, IT, medical and health, minerals and ceramics, petrochemical, renewable energy, textile and tourism are the thrust areas of the Summit.