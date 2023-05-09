Interview | We have seen strong demand for PCs in smaller towns: Vickram Bedi, senior director (Personal Systems), HP India

As we move towards an increasingly connected world, the PC industry is set to play a critical role in shaping the way we live and work. HP is working towards bridging the technology adoption gap and enabling affordable PCs to all consumer segments. “We are focusing on enabling easy access to PCs even in the remotest parts of the country at a very affordable price,” Vickram Bedi, senior director, (Personal Systems), HP India, tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interview. Excerpts:

What is HP’s approach to providing affordable access to premium technology, and how does it differentiate itself from other players in the PC industry?

In today’s world, PCs have become a necessity for people to work, learn, earn, and entertain themselves. While the penetration of PCs is increasing, HP is focusing on enabling easy access to PCs even in the remotest parts of the country at a very affordable price. We provide a wide range of PCs catering to all segments. Our laptops start from just `25,000 and are available with some affordable purchase options like EMIs and exchange offers.

We are innovating our portfolio to provide premium features to all our consumer segments, irrespective of their budgets. Therefore, we provide the best features from our high-end devices to our most affordable devices, aiming to democratise premium offerings to all consumers.

Also Read HP Smart tank 580 Printer: A good choice for small offices and households

How is HP working towards bridging the technology adoption gap?

India’s growing economy has presented a significant opportunity for the expansion of PC usage, particularly in smaller towns and rural areas. We have seen strong demand for PCs in smaller towns, and we hope to see this trend extend deeper into India’s hinterland, or “Bharat,” where there are vast growth opportunities.

To this end, HP is expanding its network to cater to smaller towns and rural areas. We have more than 750 exclusive HP World Stores and a post-sales service network in over 1200 cities. Our presence extends even to remote regions like Ladakh, Andaman, Arunachal Pradesh, and Bhuj.

What are the latest innovations and features in HP’s offerings?

Today’s consumers need devices that can serve multiple purposes in a hybrid environment. We believe in insights-driven innovation, and all our laptops are built to deliver seamless collaboration, mobility, sophisticated design, and security features. Our latest products include the HP Pavilion x360, HP Pavilion Plus 14, HP 14, and HP 15.

A key feature of our devices is their portability, which enables users to carry them anywhere with ease, without compromising on performance. Our products are equipped with Intel 13th Gen processors, ensuring reliable and strong performance. We also prioritise user experience by including a 5MP camera for better video calls and Wi-Fi 6 for faster speeds in a hybrid environment. Additionally, we ensure privacy and security for our users with a manual camera shutter and a fingerprint reader to log-in to our latest devices.

For instance, recognising that students need innovative solutions that can seamlessly integrate work and pla our latest range of laptops comes with multiple port options, including full-function USB-C ports with USB-C power adapter support, HDMI, and headphone jacks. This ensures that students can easily integrate their tech ecosystem and collaborate with ease. They are also convertible to 360 degrees, with touch screen capabilities and strong battery life, ensuring that students can work from anywhere, anytime.