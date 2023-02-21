|Interview| Talent retention hinges on flexibility in hybrid working:  Rajesh Varrier, EVP, Head Of Digital Experience & Microsoft Business, Infosys

According to an Infosys research report titled ‘Future of Work 2023’, up to $1.4 trillion in revenue and $282 billion in new profit could be generated through digital tools automation, diversifying talent pool, and improving skills development amongst employees. “Organisations have realised that remote work is here to stay and that there is a pressing need to diversify and upskill their employees to boost business growth,” says Rajesh Varrier, executive vice president, head of Digital Experience & Microsoft Business, Infosys. In an interview with Sudhir Chowdhary, he talks about the key takeaways from the report for organisations as they prepare themselves for the future of work. Excerpts:

What do organisations need to prioritise as they enter the new era of working?

We see the 21st-century office being modelled on hybrid working and digital engagement, underpinned by more diverse and creative teams. To facilitate this shift, organisations must focus on retaining talent better and drive revenue and profit growth.

Our research found a strong link between growth and employee retention in present-day market scenarios. This calls for continued flexibility in hybrid working and investing in adequate technology and tools for automation and modernisation to support it while modifying associated processes to improve outcomes. The next step is measuring holistic productivity metrics and developing them in step with changing workplace dynamics. We also recommend prioritising employee wellness and building a diverse talent pool.

What are the challenges organisations face in implementing tools that enable hybrid working?

An effective hybrid work environment needs investment in technology, process, and policies. It becomes critical to identify and adopt the right tech stack. Our recommendation is to use a human-centric approach when re-designing the workplace stack.

Processes will also change because of the change in the working model and the technology stack that enables it. Policies may also need to be revisited. For example, do you mandate working from the office a few days a week? Are employees now allowed to work from the office closest to their current residence?

What does the next phase of workplace automation entail?

Digital tools automation and modernisation initiatives driven by hybrid working needs are poised to increase over the next two years, considering its strong association with revenue and profits. Organisations will shift focus to digital tools and advanced systems to improve the management of outcomes.

With advanced data and analytics capabilities, AI can augment productivity and employee engagement. However, to capitalise on these modern cloud architectures and apps, organisations will need to move from or rewrite legacy systems. Workplace digital tool automation currently emphasises the scalability of virtual and remote. It will continue to focus on effectiveness and productivity gains.

In what ways will the workplace of the future put employees at the centre?

Attrition, gaps in workforce participation, and employee-employer relations are calling attention to the need for workplace interactions that strike an emotional chord. Research shows that employees respond positively to organisational initiatives that are built around their needs. Therefore, upskilling, self-organising, and familiarity with advanced collaboration platforms will receive more attention and budget share.

Over the next couple of years, we expect to see a wave of workplace digitisation built around human-centric objectives. The focus will be more on the effectiveness, productivity, usage, and experience-driven metrics of digital tools.

The future workplace also promises to be more inclusive as the digital hybrid model opens the door to more types of talent, geographical locations, different skill sets, educational backgrounds, tech expertise, and so on.