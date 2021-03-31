Interview: Our expertise in security makes us a valuable partner, says Sanjay Gupta, VP & India Country Manager, NXP Semiconductors

We would direct our efforts in the direction of helping India’s vision of becoming a global semiconductor hub and increasing our country’s electronics manufacturing to $400 billion by the year 2025.

NXP Semiconductors has 9,000 engineers worldwide, with 2,500 of them in India at four research & development (R&D) sites in Noida, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune. India is one of the largest design centres for this Eindhoven, Netherlands-based firm. “Our team here has developed and incubated various hardware and software solutions for our global clients across various verticals such as automotive (connected cars), digital payments (NFC enabled), 5G (RF solutions) and more,” says Sanjay Gupta, vice-president & India country manager, NXP Semiconductors in a recent chat with Sudhir Chowdhary. Excerpts:

What is NXP’s strategy for India for the year 2021?

We will continue to focus on building up our R&D capabilities as India is one of the largest design centres for NXP. Various teams across India sites are doing key hardware and software R&D activities, critical for global customer programmes running in India with close collaboration with other design centres. Our efforts around technologies like Radar, UWB and NFC, etc., will continue in India as we expect to see newer use cases. We are a leading provider of security technology for multiple applications from connected cars to data centres, healthcare to industrial control in India.

In addition, we would continue to support the government’s initiatives like Make in India, Digital India and Start-up India by helping build a robust ecosystem of start-ups working in the semiconductor and IP design space. We would direct our efforts in the direction of helping India’s vision of becoming a global semiconductor hub and increasing our country’s electronics manufacturing to $400 billion by the year 2025.

What is the significance of the government’s push for production of electronics and related components?

The government’s approach is significant as it comes at an opportune time when electronics consumption is increasing rapidly. In the wake of Covid-19, working and learning from home has become a widespread reality. As a result, we have seen tremendous usage of electronic devices including mobile phones, computers, laptops, etc.

It is evident that the government is keen to incentivise and attract investment in setting up electronics manufacturing and semiconductor fabrication units in India. The government has approved a Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS) and a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for 10 key sectors, including telecom, automobiles and pharmaceuticals.

The government is also keen to position India as a global hub for electronics system design and manufacturing…

Semiconductors have played a key role in the advancement of electronics and continue to play an even greater role with the introduction of new technologies and applications including IoT, artificial intelligence, 5G, smart cars, smart factories, data centers, robotics, etc.

The government is working to bring investments in India to help make the country a global hub for electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM). One of the main strategies of National Policy on Electronics 2019 (NPE 2019) is to facilitate the setting up of Semiconductor FAB facilities and its ecosystem for design and fabrication of chips and chip components in India.

The electronics market in India has grown at a CAGR of 14% from 2016-19 and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 16.6% in 2020-25, with total demand likely to account for $540 billion in FY25. To support the ESDM sector, the government has made electronics production an important pillar of other initiatives such as Make in India, Digital India and Start-up India.

Tell us about some of the new technologies NXP is focusing on.

Our team in India has developed and incubated various hardware and software solutions for our global clients across various verticals such as automotive (connected cars), digital payments (NFC enabled), 5G (RF solutions) and more. We are developing cutting-edge technology for autonomous vehicles using RADAR and other autonomous technologies as key focus areas. Strong focus is on AI, machine learning and deep learning for smart algorithm development for autonomous vehicle brain. In networking, there is a strong focus on analog front end for 5G enablement.

For our IoT portfolio, we have expertise in security and provide a range of ICs for smart cards, tags, labels and readers featuring many coprocessor, security, memory and interface options. NXP is also a leading automotive supplier in India with many cars using NXP key-less entry chips both on keys and inside.