Interview: ‘Our growth mantra is tech adoption and innovation,’ says RoomsXpert founder Rahul Chauhan

RoomsXpert.com is an online hotel aggregator with a transaction-based model that helps corporates organise their hotel stays. "The primary idea was to provide users what they want.The target group are corporates and RoomXpert.com provides them a wide option of hotels to select and book with guaranteed savings," says Rahul Chauhan, founder, RoomXpert.com, in an interview with Sudhir Chowdhary. Excerpts:

What made you start a venture like this?

From the starting, I had an entrepreneurial streak in me and was interested in doing something in the online hotel booking genre. I started a hotel booking website targeting retail customers in Africa. This taught me that more than the retail segment, it is the corporate segment where there are major servicing issues and thereby, vast scope for innovation. Hence, RoomsXpert.com, a B2B travel website was conceptualised.

What exactly is your business model?

RoomsXpert.com is a transaction-based model that helps corporates with their hotel stays. It provides a booking platform wherein the corporates can find the same hotel from 70+ websites on one single screen, which includes major hotel chains and also independent hotels and resorts.

RoomsXpert.com is here to build the biggest sustainable travel ecosystem with hotels and corporates connected to its platform. In this venture, the target group are corporates and RoomsXpert.com provides them a wide option of hotels to select and book with guaranteed savings. It believes in continuous innovation in business till customers finally start accepting it. And once they do, the cycle begins again.

What would you describe as business success so far?

Founded in 2016, Roomsxpert.com has evolved into a platform that offers more than 10 lakh hotel options around the world via its tie-ups with several B2B and B2C companies. In two years, we have expanded and are currently offering users an option to make hotel room reservations in 87,500 cities in 190+countries around the world. We have become a preferred brand for corporate hotels and they are saving as much as 30% of their annual travel budget.

What is correct status of financial performance/funding?

RoomsXpert.com had revenues from day one of the business and has been performing well financially. As of now the venture has been self funded or the earnings have been channelised back in the business. Future plans will roll out as we go along. As of now complete focus is on increasing the volume and reach.

What are your plans for the future?

Our plan includes making RoomsXpert.com as a preferred brand for corporate hotels. We know technology is going to play a major role, so the mantra is technology adoption and innovation. Financially we have set a target of raising room nights from the current 40,000 room nights annually to 4,00,000 room nights annually in the next two years.