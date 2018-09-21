Interview of Sushil Matey, Director, Marketing, Livpure

The Job

I love building brands. I also love to mentor young start-ups. Since my parent company SAR Group has invested in multiple start-ups straddling from e-commerce to kitchen appliances to smart IoT enabled homes; it gives me tremendous scope and satisfaction in navigating the go-to market strategy.

A five-day week would make for a much healthier work-life balance and would allow me to give time to pursue some of my hobbies.

The Weekdays

I start my day with some piping hot black coffee followed by an hour of yoga/gym. Whenever time permits, I do some meditation. This helps me start my day on a very positive note and also go through the work pressure with a calm state of mind. Any interaction which enhances my learning quotient is something I look forward to very keenly. Conversely, any interaction which gets dragged on and just meanders without any linkage to the set objective, frustrates me.

The Weekend

Weekends are reserved for my hometown, Mumbai. It’s typically spent meeting friends or watching live stage musical performances or theatre. I also like to unwind by watching some all-time great Hollywood retro movies. One of my favourites is The Godfather series which I have seen a lot of times.

The Toys

All my gadgets are Apple products — iPhone, iPad and MacBook. I can’t do without my Kindle.

The Logos

For APPAREL, I prefer Boss and Raymond; I like shoes from Ruosh, and watches from Rado and Rolex. I love Mont Blanc pens and I am also a proud owner of the limited edition William Shakespeare pen.

— As told to Ananya Saha