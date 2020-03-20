Interview: Domestic firms need to boost capacity to meet steel policy goals, says Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, SAIL

As I said, given the National Steel Policy-2017’s vision, we have to go for expansion of capacity and would be considering new schemes and plans, keeping in mind market demand.

Having implemented its Rs 72,000-cr expansion programme to a large extent, SAIL has in its crosshairs the Centre’s target of 300-MTPA capacity by 2030-31, its chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary tells Surya Sarathi Ray.

You took over as the SAIL chairman after having been its finance director for years. What do you make of SAIL’s present financial condition?

The Steel Authority of India, the country’s largest public sector steelmaker, has been in the steel business for more than 60 years. No company would have survived for that long, that too at our scale, without going about things in the right way. The company has made a turnaround, clocking a net profit in the financial year 2018-19, after three consecutive years of losses. We look forward to maintaining favourable numbers in the ongoing financial year and improving our performance in the future.

Our massive modernisation and expansion programme, which aims to enhance our steel-making capacity to 21 MTPA, envisaged an outlay of more than Rs 70,000 crore. With the company in advanced stages of ramping up production from its new facilities, the loans are gradually being repaid and the debt-equity ratio is improving. Our borrowings are comprised of a healthy mix of short- and long-term loans, which we have been servicing regularly.

What is the company’s capacity now? How much capacity will you have by the end of the next fiscal?

All the new facilities planned under the modernisation and expansion programme have been installed. SAIL is now in the process of ramping up production from these facilities, an exercise that will take some time. The target of the modernisation and expansion programme was to have an installed crude steel capacity of 21 MTPA. We are progressively increasing production from our plants and units to reach that figure.

How much additional investment will that entail? Have you arranged funds for the purpose?

There are no pending projects on which we need to spend money now. We are repaying what we have borrowed and making the balance payments, which will happen in due course. At the same time, we have ambitious plans to enhance our production capacity in the future.

Could you tell us something about the capacity addition plan for the future? Is the inorganic route also being thought of?

SAIL’s agenda is aligned with the country’s vision of attaining 300-MTPA capacity by 2030-31. As this represents a huge leap from the current capacity of 140 MTPA, every domestic company would need to enhance capacity if the goals of the National Steel Policy-2017 are to be met.

For SAIL in particular, business development is a continuous process and we keep evaluating projects that would help our business grow. As I said, given the National Steel Policy-2017’s vision, we have to go for expansion of capacity and would be considering new schemes and plans, keeping in mind market demand.

Is SAIL’s balance sheet highly leveraged at present? How do you plan to cut debt?

Actually, the balance sheet is healthy and nowhere close to being highly leveraged. Yet, we are doing everything to reduce our debt levels, having adopted a multi-pronged strategy. Growing our topline is important in this context. Despite challenging market conditions, our sales have registered growth in the April-January period of the current fiscal. We have also made a renewed thrust for cost control, implementing measures which would not only improve efficiency and bring out the best in the organisation but also offer it lasting competitive advantage. Improving the product mix is another aspect we are focussed on.

On the raw material front, while SAIL is assured of a steady supply of iron ore from captive sources, coking coal remains a headache for the company. Are you looking to acquire coking coal mines?

Yes, the company’s total iron ore requirements are met through captive mines, with calendar year 2019 witnessing its mines achieve the highest-ever output of 28.53 mt of iron ore. As for coking coal, like other domestic steelmakers, the company needs to import a large quantity to supplement what it can procure locally. This is a challenge, especially owing to volatility in coal prices.

SAIL has set up International Coal Ventures (ICVL), a joint venture with RINL, NMDC, CIL and NTPC (all PSUs), to acquire mining assets abroad. ICVL has acquired coal mines and assets in Mozambique with met coal reserves in excess of 500 mt. Mining from these overseas assets is gradually being enhanced. In 2018-19, ICVL exported around 1 MT of met coal to SAIL and RINL and the output is expected to go up in the coming years.

We are also looking at new international destinations and vendors to reduce dependence on select sources for our coking coal requirements .

What initiatives have you taken to boost the marketing of products?

SAIL has been adopting innovative strategies to reach out to customers faster and more efficiently. These efforts have yielded results, with the company achieving 10.8% growth in sales in the first 10 months of the ongoing financial year. In January 2020, we exported 1.82 lakh tonne of steel, making it the best-ever export performance by the company in monthly terms.

Our strategies have allowed the company to surmount the challenging market conditions we are facing. The new and modernised mills are being rapidly stabilised to enrich the product basket and cater to evolving market demand.