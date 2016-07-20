Internet users in India reached 342.65 mn in March

Sistema Shyam (MTS), MTNL and Videocon had internet subscriber base close to 2 million while rest of the companies have less than 1 million users. (Representative image)

Total internet subscribers in India reached 342.65 million in March with Bharti Airtel leading the chart, Parliament was informed today.

As per data shared by Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha in the Lok Sabha today, there were 34,26,54,750 internet subscribers as on March 31, 2016.

In the list of 138 internet service providers shared by the minister, telecom major Bharti Airtel topped the chart with 90.53 million internet subscribers.

It was followed by Vodafone with 67.55 million subscribers, Idea Cellular 44.03 million, Reliance Communications 39 million, BSNL 34 million, Aircel 22.44 million, Tata 21 million and Telenor 13 million.

As per data, Reliance Jio listed in the chart had only 1 subscriber by March-end.

Maximum number of internet subscribers in urban area are from Maharashtra with 19.72 million and UP East topped the chart with in rural internet segment with 11.21 million subscribers.