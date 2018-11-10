Internet Domain registrar GoDaddy bets big on SMEs

The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) said that GoDaddy leads in market share for the .in domain.

Internet domain registrar and web hosting company GoDaddy is trying to increase its market share and tap into a growing number of SMEs in India, trying to establish their presence online, through vigorous marketing campaigns.

“In the last two months, we have done roadshows and campaigns in the country to try and educate people about what it means to be online and in what way will it benefit their business,” Nikhil Arora, managing director and vice president, GoDaddy India told FE.

Arora said the company is trying to target MSMEs in the country by getting them an online presence. However, a study by Google-KPMG said that India has over 51 million small businesses out of which, 68% are offline, meaning, they don’t have internet connectivity, don’t own a personal computer or don’t use social media for business purposes.

Arora said while the company has created a lot of interest and increased brand awareness but going online is still an evolving idea. He added that there is still a lot of confusion as to what it means going online.

“Some people think, being online means just having social media presence or being listed on a search engine, but it includes a lot more and this is what we’re trying to say through our campaigns,” he said.

The Google-KPMG report showed 35% of businesses that are offline said they don’t have any online presence because they don’t believe it will add value to their business with another 31% saying they have limited expertise on setting themselves online. The rest attributed network, infrastructure and safety issues to not having online presence.

Some experts also noted that many MSMEs may not feel having an online presence beneficial because of internet penetration. Market and consumer data platform Statista estimates India having 460 million users out of 1.3 billion population and in 2016, only 29.55% of India’s population used the internet. Social media also has poor penetration in the country, Statista said, with 216.5 million users as of 2016.

Both the report and Arora said that both interest and adoption of having an online presence for a business is increasing. GoDaddy says that it has over a million customers in India. The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) said that GoDaddy leads in market share for the .in domain.