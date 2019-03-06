Internet And Mobile Association of India told to monitor social media during elections

Section 126 deals with ‘Silent Period’, which means that no one will propagate any election matter to the public during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of polls for any election in a polling area.

A committee formed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to give recommendations on Section 126 of the Representation of the People (RP) Act, 1951 has suggested industry body IAMAI to be tasked with the job of monitoring the role of social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp during elections.

The 10-member committee, chaired by senior deputy election commissioner Umesh Sinha, has also recommended that the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) should monitor cases related to violations by the intermediaries (social media platforms in this case), sources in ECI said.

“Panel’s view was that IAMAI may be asked to set up a monitoring committee to periodically study actions of intermediaries with regard to their conduct in election related issues. This is besides its recommendation on these platforms to commit towards facilitating transparency in political advertisements by clearly labelling them,” one of the sources revealed.

Another source said that regarding other issues, the committee recommended that the industry association should coordinate with social media platforms and periodically monitor cases of “violation and promptness” of the action taken by them. “This is to ensure that these platforms are not biased in their approach while dealing with political or election related complaints,” he added.

A senior government official said the committee has made two very relevant recommendations regarding the role of social media apps in elections. It suggested that intermediaries should work with the ECI to evolve a notification mechanism by which commission can notify the relevant platform of potential violations of Section 126 of the RP Act. ECI would appoint an official to coordinate with the intermediaries on this.

Section 126 deals with ‘Silent Period’, which means that no one will propagate any election matter to the public during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of polls for any election in a polling area.

“Another is that these apps should open a special grievance redressal channel for ECI and appoint teams during elections to interact as well as take quick action upon getting an order from the commission. However, it said that during the last 48 hours or silent period, action for removing objectionable content should be taken immediately and latest within 3 hours after getting an order from the coordinating officer appointed by ECI,” he added.

Google, Facebook and Twitter have already come out with their policies on political ads, which is about the same time the committee submitted its report — January 10, 2019. In January, Google said it will introduce an India-specific political advertising transparency report and searchable political ads library, which will provide comprehensive information about who is purchasing election ads and how much money is being spent.

Similarly, Facebook in February said that its users will see political ads with ‘Published by’ or ‘Paid for by’ disclaimers that have been specified by advertisers. Also users can access a searchable ad library to learn more about ads related to politics, including range of impressions and spend and demographics of who saw the ad.

Likewise, Twitter too in February said that for India, political advertisers that fall under its political campaigning policy, users will be able to see details, including billing information, ad spend, and impressions data per Tweet. Additionally, the company will also show demographic targeting data for the ads being served, both intended by the advertiser and actually delivered by Twitter.