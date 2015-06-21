International Yoga Day marks beginning of new era of peace, goodwill: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dubbed the first International Yoga Day as the beginning of a new era of peace and goodwill, thanking all those who have contributed to the development of the great discipline.

“Did anyone ever imagine that Rajpath would become yog-path…Today is not just a day to celebrate an occasion but today marks the beginning of a new era of peace and goodwill…. I bow before all those Rishis, Munis, yoga teachers, practitioners, who have contributed to the development of this great discipline. I am proud of them,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the International Yoga Day celebrations at Rajpath here.

Prime Minister Modi further said that yoga strengthens humans from within so that the mankind is not left behind amid the fast pace of technological development.

“It is not significant for me that where yoga came from and to which part it belongs. What is significant is that, all kinds of revolutions are taking place in the world, development is reaching new heights, technology has become an intrinsic part of our lives, everything is moving forward. But amid all this, is the human being progressing? If not, then there is going to a mismatch, it will become a problem for humans. It is essential that humans also develops,” he said.

“Today the world has yoga, to which people from different cultures, colours and races have contributed. Yoga has the potential to develop human beings from within. It can develop our inner conscience and inner-energy, how to live stress free life and how to bring peace in our lives,” he added.

The Prime Minister further said that yoga was not just about flexing the body.

“Many people see yoga as body flexing… However, just making a body flexible is not what yoga is about, otherwise everyone in a circus would have been a yogi,” he said.

The Prime Minister also thanked the United Nations and member countries for the recognition of the International Yoga Day.

“I would like to thank UN, I would like to thank the 193 countries which passed the resolution [for the International Yoga Day] and the 177 countries which are co-sponsoring the event,” he said.

The United Nations declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga after adopting a measure proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi had in his speech at the UN General Assembly in September 2014 called for recognition of such a day.