International Women’s Day: Savitri Jindal richest Indian woman; check top 5 women on list

By: | Published: March 8, 2019 2:12 PM

Here are a few high-profile Indian women who are considered a force to reckon with and who have recently featured in Forbes’ billionaire list of 2019.

Women’s Day Special, Women’s Day 2019, credit score, tips to improve credit score, credit history, timely debt repaymentWith inspirational stories of Michelle Obama, Indra Nooyi, Lilly Singh among many others, the list is endless.

With inspirational stories of Michelle Obama, Indra Nooyi, Lilly Singh among many others, the list is endless.

Here are a few high-profile Indian women who are considered a force to reckon with and who have recently featured in Forbes’ billionaire list of 2019. These are the five richest women in India —

Savitri Jindal

Chairperson of Jindal Group and Emeritus, Savitri Jindal shares her fortune with her sons who operate four divisions of group’s company. Her real time net worth was estimated to be $6.5 billion.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

India’s second richest woman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw founded Biocon in 1978, which is now India’s largest biopharmaceutical firm. Biocon announced today that it has launched biosimilar Trastuzumab in Europe.

Kiran Mazumdar also became the 11th ‘Hurun Richest Self-Made Women in the World’ for the year 2019. The only Indian woman to feature in the list, she shared the feat with Chinese property queen Wu Yajun, ABC supplies’ Diane Hendricks, and Fortune Family Foundation’s Judy Love.

Smita Crishna Godrej

She is the third generation heiress of Godrej empire. Owning one-fifth of the stakes in the assets, her net worth was assessed to be $2.8 billion.

Leena Tewari

Chairman of privately held USV India, she is an heiress of a pharma fortune. She was estimated to have $1.2 billion worth.

Anu Aga

With 62% stakes in engineering firm Thermax, Anu Aga held the reins of the firm in her hands after her husband’s death. She stepped down as the chairperson of the company to be succeeded by her daughter Meher.

Meanwhile, LO’real heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world according to Forbes’ Billionaire list of 2019. She was worthed at $49.3 billion. Following her is Alice Walton, daughter of Walmart’s founder. Jacqueline Mars, co-owner of the world’s largest candy making company Mars, is the world’s third richest woman.

