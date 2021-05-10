  • MORE MARKET STATS

InterGlobe Aviation to raise Rs 3,000 crore

By: |
May 10, 2021 9:45 PM

In a regulatory filing, InterGlobe Aviation said its board, during the meeting on Monday, approved “raising of funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding up to Rs 3,000 crore”.

indigoThis will be done through issuance of equity shares by way of Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP).

InterGlobe Aviation, parent of the country’s largest airline IndiGo, on Monday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through sale of shares to institutional investors.

The fund raising plan of the company comes at a time when the airline industry is facing significant headwinds due to the coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in falling passenger demand and low occupancy in flights.

Related News

In a regulatory filing, InterGlobe Aviation said its board, during the meeting on Monday, approved “raising of funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding up to Rs 3,000 crore”.

This will be done through issuance of equity shares by way of Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP).

The Gurugram-based airline had reported a net loss of Rs 620.1 crore, its fourth consecutive quarterly loss, in the three months ended December 2020. The company is yet to announce its earnings for the 2021 March quarter as well as for the fiscal year ended March 2021.

While the airline industry was slowly on the recovery path, the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has hit the sector hard.

On Monday, shares of the company rose 2.34 per cent to close at Rs 1,677.95 on BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. InterGlobe Aviation to raise Rs 3000 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RBI amends KYC norms to further leverage video-based customer identification process
2Snapdeal launches ‘Sanjeevani’ initiative to help patients find potential plasma donors as India battles COVID-19 second wave
3Coronavirus in India: Google makes finding COVID-19 vaccine information easier, to soon help check hospital beds and oxygen availability