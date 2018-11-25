InterGlobe Aviation Chairman Devadas Mallya passes away

By: | Published: November 25, 2018 10:00 PM

InterGlobe Aviation, which operates the country's largest airline IndiGo, Sunday said its Chairman Devadas Mallya Mangalore passed away in the morning.

Devadas Mallya, Devadas Mallya passes away, indigo chairman, InterGlobe AviationMallya’s sudden demise is an irreparable loss to the company and all the directors and employees of the company convey their deepest condolences to his family, it added

InterGlobe Aviation, which operates the country’s largest airline IndiGo, Sunday said its Chairman Devadas Mallya Mangalore passed away in the morning. He was also a Non Executive Independent Director. In a filing to the BSE, InterGlobe Aviation informed about the “sad and sudden demise of Devadas Mallya Mangalore, Chairman and Non Executive Independent Director of the company, today morning”. He had served as Chairman and Managing Director of Bank of Baroda and Bank of Maharashtra.

Mallya’s sudden demise is an irreparable loss to the company and all the directors and employees of the company convey their deepest condolences to his family, it added. Other board members of InterGlobe Aviation include promoters Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, Non Executive Independent Director Anupam Khanna and Non Executive Director Rohini Bhatia.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. InterGlobe Aviation Chairman Devadas Mallya passes away
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition