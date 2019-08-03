InterGlobe Aviation annual general meeting on August 27

In a regulatory filing, IndiGo has listed alteration of Article of Association, which has been a bone of contention between the airline’s promoters, as a special resolution.

InterGlobe Aviation, which operates low cost carrier IndiGo, will hold its annual general meeting on August 27 during which the company is expected to seek shareholders’ approval to expand the board of directors from the current 6 members to 10.

The meeting comes at a time when IndiGo promoters — Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia — are locked in a bitter battle over alleged corporate governance lapses.

The resolution states: “IGE Group shall collectively have the right exercisable by it directly or through its nominee to (a) nominate 5 (five) non-independent directors (one of whom shall always be an officer nominated by the IGE Group under Article 17.4) and 1(one) of these 5 (five) non-independent directors, at the option of the IGE group, may be appointed as a non retiring director.”

Gangwal’s RG Group will continue to have the rights to appoint one director, while independent directors’ strength would be increased from 2 to 4 as per the resolution.

Bhatia’s InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) Group holds 37.9% stake in IndiGo while Gangwal has 36.69% shares in the country’s largest domestic carrier.

In his letter, Gangwal had urged the Securities and Exchange Board of India to amend the AoA with Bhatia to ensure that he gets equal rights in the management of the company. As is known, IndiGo has submitted its reply to the market regulator on the allegations raised by Gangwal.

Among other issues, Gangwal had raised concerns that various related party transactions involving Bhatia’s IGE Group were executed without seeking the audit committee’s approval and without seeking competitive bids from third parties.

On July 19, IndiGo posted its highest ever quarterly profit of Rs 1,203 crore for the three months ended June 30.