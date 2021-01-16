IntelliSmart inks pact with Infosys to develop digital platform for discoms

The free-of-cost app is now available on the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

IntelliSmart has signed an agreement with Infosys to develop a digital platform for value-added services of discoms.

IntelliSmart Infrastructure Private Limited (IntelliSmart) — a joint venture of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) and National Investment & Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) — has committed to developing a digital platform for value-added services, according to a statement.

IntelliSmart signed an MoU with Infosys Ltd to develop a “Sustainable Energy Digital Platform (SEDP)” to accelerate digitalisation and integrate data analytics across the power sector, enabling greater efficiency.

The platform will help unfold data analytics and integrate one common platform for the utility (discoms) operations and commercial systems end-to-end.

The MoU was signed at the ‘Realizing the Vision of Digital Smart Grid in India’ roundtable hosted by IntelliSmart on January 15, 2021, attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Power, Department of Economic Affairs, and expert delegates from across India’s energy ecosystem.

IntelliSmart also launched the inaugural edition of INSTINCT, an Innovation Challenge and Hackathon on Smart Metering.

INSTINCT invites ideas to solve relevant challenges that can help improve India’s power distribution sector.

The roundtable also witnessed the launch of the Bihar Bijli Smart Meter App to help consumers stay updated about their electricity account in near real-time.

The app will enable consumers to view their daily energy consumption and deductions due to electricity charges, fixed charges, and arrear instalment. The free-of-cost app is now available on the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

“The development of an integrated subscription-based platform such as SEDP and Enterprise IT platform for Smart Metering plug and play for DISCOMs, will be crucial in actualizing our vision of a reliable, secure and robust digital grid,” K Rajaraman, Additional Secretary, Investments, Department of Economic Affairs, said.

A reliable smart grid will be the backbone of smart cities, smart homes, and EV-based mobility Replacement of legacy meters with prepaid smart meters is expected to increase billing efficiency from less than 80 per cent at present to 100 per cent and has the potential to increase the annual revenue of discoms, Rajaraman added.

IntelliSmart will partner with Discoms to co-develop advanced analytics solutions on their data, tailored to their context.