Intel to set up Tech Centre in Hyderabad

By: | Published: November 9, 2018 9:46 PM

The delegation invited Rao to attend Intel Indias 20th anniversary scheduled on November 15, in Bengaluru, the release said.

A top delegation headed by Intel India Country Head Nivruti Rai met Telangana Caretaker Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao at his camp office, it said.

Tech giant Intel has decided to set up their technology development centrehere, a Telangana government release said Friday.

A top delegation headed by Intel India Country Head Nivruti Rai met Telangana Caretaker Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao at his camp office, it said.

In the meeting, Intel delegation and the Minister discussed about the Industrial policy of Telangana and the infrastructure available in the state

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

We are very happy that Intel decided to start a tech centre in Hyderabad, Rao said.

The Intel Indias proposed centre here will provide a major boost to the IT sector in the region and is expected to create 1,500 employment opportunities in its initial stages, it added.

The state government and the Intel delegation had held several meetings which culminated in its decision.

The delegation invited Rao to attend Intel Indias 20th anniversary scheduled on November 15, in Bengaluru, the release said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Intel to set up Tech Centre in Hyderabad
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition