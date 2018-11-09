Intel to set up Tech Centre in Hyderabad

A top delegation headed by Intel India Country Head Nivruti Rai met Telangana Caretaker Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao at his camp office, it said.

Tech giant Intel has decided to set up their technology development centrehere, a Telangana government release said Friday.

A top delegation headed by Intel India Country Head Nivruti Rai met Telangana Caretaker Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao at his camp office, it said.

In the meeting, Intel delegation and the Minister discussed about the Industrial policy of Telangana and the infrastructure available in the state

We are very happy that Intel decided to start a tech centre in Hyderabad, Rao said.

The Intel Indias proposed centre here will provide a major boost to the IT sector in the region and is expected to create 1,500 employment opportunities in its initial stages, it added.

The state government and the Intel delegation had held several meetings which culminated in its decision.

The delegation invited Rao to attend Intel Indias 20th anniversary scheduled on November 15, in Bengaluru, the release said.