Intel expands India presence, opens new centre in Bengaluru

Global chip manufacturer, Intel has expanded its design and engineering footprint in the country by opening a new centre spread across 4,53,000 sq ft in Bengaluru.

The centre can accommodate 2,000 employees and will help expand its research and development presence and further enable functions across its internet of things, graphics, artificial intelligence and automotive segments, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The world is in the midst of sustained growth in demand for semiconductors and technologies in the areas of computing, connectivity and artificial intelligence, it added.

“…Intel’s critical contributions and relentless quest to advance innovation in design and engineering in India over the past two and half decades highlight the design opportunity India offers to the world,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union minister of state for electronics and IT, skill development and entrepreneurship.



Intel claims to have invested over $8 billion in India to date.

Nivruti Rai, country head of Intel India and vice president of Intel foundry services said, “At Intel, we are focused on creating and enabling world-changing technology that improves the life of every person on earth. With significant contributions to Intel’s technology and product leadership, Intel India continues to accelerate innovation in design and engineering…”