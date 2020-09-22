  • MORE MARKET STATS

InsuranceDekho to get $20 million funding from GirnarSoft

By: |
September 22, 2020 3:18 PM

The company is currently at an annualized run rate of 20 lakh policies and intends to close March 2021 at an annualized run rate of 36 lakh policies, it said.

InsuranceDekho enables customers to compare different insurance policies, both online and offline.InsuranceDekho enables customers to compare different insurance policies, both online and offline.

InsuranceDekho on Tuesday said GirnarSoft has committed $20 million (around Rs 147 crore) investment in the company.

InsuranceDekho, an omni channel insurance platform, is a subsidiary of GirnarSoft.

Related News

The funds will be invested in branding, and strengthening the technology, product and sales teams, InsuranceDekho said in a statement.

The funds will also be used to strengthen InsuranceDekho’s transaction businesses and expand its footprint deeper into the country.

InsuranceDekho recently announced plans to onboard 1 lakh insurance advisors across the country. It has already enrolled 20,000 advisors successfully, the company said.

“This proposed fund infusion is our vote of confidence in their ability to build India’s most enduring insuretech business in India,” said Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of GirnarSoft.

The other ventures of GirnarSoft are CarDekho.com, Zigwheels.com and gaadi.com.

“This new capital infusion will be used to expand our digital footprint. We are already a force to reckon with in the B2B space. With this round we aim to invest in branding and marketing to further strengthen our B2C platform which has been seeing strong traction over the last 2 quarters,” InsuranceDekho CEO and co-founder Ankit Agrawal said.

InsuranceDekho enables customers to compare different insurance policies, both online and offline, and has tie-ups with over 26 general insurance companies.

The company is currently at an annualized run rate of 20 lakh policies and intends to close March 2021 at an annualized run rate of 36 lakh policies, it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. InsuranceDekho to get $20 million funding from GirnarSoft
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Internet subscribers in India grew 3.4% quarterly by March 2020; this telecom company had biggest market share
2Wanted, ‘bold’ govt; get aggressive, take risk to revive economy before it’s too late, says HUL boss
3Poco X3 brings Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, 120Hz display and 6,000mAh battery for under Rs 20,000 – and it has no ads