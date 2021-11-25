  • MORE MARKET STATS

Insufficient availability of natural rubber affecting tyre production

By: |
November 25, 2021 8:26 AM

LOWER AVAILABILITY OF natural rubber (NR) is adversely disrupting the productionprocessesattyremanufacturing units even as the demand for tyres is peaking,tyre industry body AutomotiveTyreManufacturersAssociation( ATMA)saidon Wednesday

LOWER AVAILABILITY OF natural rubber (NR) is adversely disrupting the productionprocessesattyremanufacturing units even as the demand for tyres is peaking,tyre industry body AutomotiveTyreManufacturersAssociation( ATMA)saidon Wednesday

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Insufficient availability of natural rubber affecting tyre production
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Moving away from the pandemic, traffic has normalised to a great extent’
2Trending now: Buy Now Pay Later here to stay if risks reined in
3Pricing improvement may add to Cognizant profitability