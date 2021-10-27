Instoried raises USD 8 million from Pritt Investment Partners, 9Unicorns, others

The proceeds from the funding round, which also saw participation from Mumbai Angels, Venture Catalysts Angel Fund, SOSV and a few HNIs, will be used to further strengthen tech stack. (Representational image)

Instoried, which offers AI-powered pre-publication sentiment analysis tool, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 8 million (about Rs 60 crore) in funding from Pritt Investment Partners and 9Unicorns. The proceeds from the funding round, which also saw participation from Mumbai Angels, Venture Catalysts Angel Fund, SOSV and a few HNIs, will be used to further strengthen tech stack, enter newer geographies and expand the team and operations, a statement said.

Instoried offers an AI-powered pre-publication sentiment analysis tool that enhances content performance in real-time. The product offering includes both content evaluation and creation, some of the features being short form content generation, emotional quotient analysis, grammar check, plagiarism check, headline analysis, tonality check and panel testing.

Instoried’s tool suggests smart recommendations that create content to resonate and strike a chord with customers, which leads to boosting engagement and increasing content productivity.

”With all brands selling online and the world going virtual, we were able to identify a huge opportunity in this adversity (pandemic time) and have grown 50X in the last one year. We are now looking at scaling operations in the US,” Instoried founder and CEO Sharmin Ali said. Ali added that this fundraise will help the company go to market, build a strong team in the US and add more product offerings to its existing portfolio.

“As the digital marketing industry continues to grow, we believe Instoried is well positioned with their product to take advantage of this opportunity and quickly penetrate the market. We are excited and proud to be a lead investor in the company and look forward to seeing the continued rapid growth of the company,” Scott Tripp, Director of People, Standards, and Results at Pritt Investment Partners, said. Instoried has previously raised USD 2 million from investors including SOSV, Artesian Investments, Mumbai Angels, 9Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, Rockstud Capital.