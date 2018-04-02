Insolvency cases: Banks make third list for NCLT

Most of the 25-30 companies on the third list are those where the aggregate exposure of the lenders is more than Rs 2,000 crore, and where there is little possibility of resolution through restructuring outside the NCLT.

Banks have drawn up a third list of corporate defaulters to be referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC), senior bankers told FE.

Most of the 25-30 companies on the third list are those where the aggregate exposure of the lenders is more than Rs 2,000 crore, and where there is little possibility of resolution through restructuring outside the NCLT.

“We have identified these accounts after the Reserve Bank of India notice and we want to refer them to the NCLT as early as April,” a senior banker with a large state-run bank said on condition of anonymity. “We have identified around 25-30 accounts as terminally ill and want to refer these to the NCLT so that we can recover our dues quickly,” another banker with a state-run bank said.

On February 12, the RBI had published a revised framework for resolution of stressed assets;the central bank had said that banks should initiate a resolution plan as soon as a corporate default takes place.

The RBI had further said the resolution plan must be implemented within 180 days, failing which, the account is to be referred to the NCLT. At the bankruptcy court, if a resolution plan is not hammered out within 270 days, the asset would be liquidated.

For accounts where the aggregate exposure of the lenders is Rs 2,000 crore or more, RBI had set March 1, 2018, as the reference date. For any of these accounts that have been recognised as default accounts as on the reference date, the time to implement the resolution plan started from March 1.

Some of the 12 key accounts in the RBI’s first list of corporate defaulters including Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Bhushan Power and Steel, Electrosteel Steels and Monnet Ispat are in the final stages of the resolution process. Stressed accounts in the central bank’s second list of corporate defaulters such as IVRCL, Videocon Industries, Visa Steel and others have been referred to the NCLT in January, and are likely to be admitted soon.