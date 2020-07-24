  • MORE MARKET STATS

Innovations can help India’s biotechnology economy to hit USD 100 bn by 2025: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

By: |
Published: July 24, 2020 11:58 PM

Kant said India has established biotechnology parks and incubators across the country to facilitate scientists and MSMEs with technology demonstration, along with pilot studies for accelerated commercial development.

India, Innovation, India biotechnology, India biotechnology economy, New Delhi, Indian biotechnology space, bio-manufacturing technologies, Niti Aayog, Amitabh Kant, Global Perspective on India's Biotech Potential: Manufacturing Hub & Foreign Investment, India biotechnology sector, Make in India, Startup India, biotech incubators, startups, Indian biotech industry“India’s biotechnology economy can approach USD 100 billion in 2025 if the right policies are put in place, giving industry the required stimulation,” Kant said. (File image)

The Indian biotechnology space has potential to grow to USD 100 billion in size by 2025 on the back of innovations in bio-manufacturing technologies, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Friday.

Addressing a webinar titled ‘Global Perspective on India’s Biotech Potential: Manufacturing Hub & Foreign Investment’, Kant said India is working to boost the biotechnology sector under the flagship programmes like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Startup India’.

Related News

“India’s biotechnology economy can approach USD 100 billion in 2025 if the right policies are put in place, giving industry the required stimulation,” he said.

Kant said India has established biotechnology parks and incubators across the country to facilitate scientists and MSMEs with technology demonstration, along with pilot studies for accelerated commercial development.

Noting that an increase in the number of biotech incubators can boost research and promote the growth of startups, Kant said, “Innovations in bio-manufacturing technologies are critical for the success of the Indian biotech industry.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Innovations can help India’s biotechnology economy to hit USD 100 bn by 2025 Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Realme 6 series smartphones to go on sale from July 31 in India
2Madras High Court suggests law to regulate online games such as Rummy
3COVID-19 lockdown: Suspension of construction activities since March may constrain housing demand, says RBI FSR