‘Innovation, technology can develop entrepreneur spirit in India’

The incubation cell of the University of Allahabad in collaboration with Zone Startups India (part of BSE) organised a virtual session on ‘Gurupreneurship’ for the faculty of the University of Allahabad. The session was graced by chief patron and chancellor of the University Ashish Kumar Chauhan. Speaking at the session, Chauhan emphasised on the need of innovation and technology adoption and developing a spirit of entrepreneurship in India. The session was also attended by vice chancellor and professor Sangita Srivastava, chief guest of the session Hemant Gupta, managing director, BRTSIF (Zone Startups India). Gupta spoke about the role of higher educational institutions in promoting entrepreneurship. Dr Rajeev Roy from XLRI, Jamshedpur and Vikrant Potnis co-founder, Fundenable were present at the technical sessions. They spoke about various dimensions of entrepreneurship and the need to establish business incubators in higher education institutions. The objective of the programme was to develop insights into the role of faculty in promoting entrepreneurship among the students and community.

The technical sessions were coordinated by Gaurav Prakash, head of strategy, Zone Startups India.