Innovation in agriculture: PM Modi inaugurates world’s first nano urea plant

By Nayan Dave

In view of seamless supply of fertilisers at affordable prices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the innovation and use of newer technology while inaugurating the world’s first nano urea (liquid) plant of Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative (IFFCO) virtually during a seminar on ‘Prosperity through Co-operation’ at Gandhinagar.

Addressing a gathering of co-operative leaders post inauguration at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Modi said that a small bottle (500 ml) of nano urea is equivalent to one 50 kg bag of granular urea currently used by farmers. Terming the innovation as revolutionary, the Prime Minister said that it would bring the logistic cost of urea to almost zero.

“Eight more such nano urea plants will be set up across the country. The innovation should not be limited to urea only, our scientists are also working to develop other nano fertilisers to ensure easy availability of important agriculture inputs,” he said in a seminar on Sahakar thi Samruddhi (Prosperity through Co-operation).

Though India is the second largest consumer of urea across the globe, the country is third in production of urea and hence a large quantity is being imported to pacify the need of agriculture sector, he said, adding that with a view to make the nation self-reliant in urea, the government has decided to restart five shut factories in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Telangana. Factories in Uttar Pradesh and Telangana have become operational and remaining three will start in coming days, he added.

Prime Minister Modi had also inaugurated a 200-bed multi-speciality hospital in Atkot town of Gujarat’s Rajkot district in the morning. While addressing a gathering after this event, Modi — who completed eight years in office as prime minister on May 26 — also said that he did not spare any effort in serving the country and did not indulge in anything that would make the people of the country hang their heads in shame. During his speech, he gave an account of the work his government carried out in the last eight years.