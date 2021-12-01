Innovation boost: Helping startups find their feet

Startups from the batch include Weedeo, PropertyAdviser.in, Feemonk, Ucchvas Technologies, Ginzer Technologies, TriDE Moblity, Gravton, Roligt Foods, Huemn, PayNet Systems and Swap Dietetics.

Hyderabad-based T-Hub, a startup incubator that powers next-generation products with new business models, has announced the selection of 11 startups for the third edition of its funding programme T-Angel. Enabling the angel investment ecosystem, T-Hub aims to connect potential startups with interested angel investors in the region. The selected startups will be provided with workshops to be investment-ready and enable potential angel investor networks and high net worth individuals (HNIs) to discover high potential startups.

Shortlisted from close to 68 applications from across the country, the startups are from various industries such as real estate, SaaS, e-commerce, and EV healthcare, education, automobiles, logistics, environmental services, security, and Internet of Things are part of this cohort. With a mix of investment learning, mentorship, and evaluation for 90 days, these startups will be able to know their investors better and connect with other startups, advisors, partners and the well-networked T-Hub ecosystem.

Srinivas Rao Mahankali (MSR), CEO, T-Hub, said, “The T-Angel Program is an extraordinary opportunity for us to meet and work with some of India’s most talented entrepreneurs and innovators. The programme essentially provides a framework for a current state assessment of the entity, help identify and build a strong value proposition for the startup and accelerate their growth journey through access to funding resources, mentors.”

Startups from the batch include Weedeo, PropertyAdviser.in, Feemonk, Ucchvas Technologies, Ginzer Technologies, TriDE Moblity, Gravton, Roligt Foods, Huemn, PayNet Systems and Swap Dietetics.

The programme will provide dedicated mentors, various funding avenues, investor networking and learning sessions. The training for these startups will be two multi-day sessions and will cover topics to help startups understand fund-raising terminologies, processes, and good practices. The programme team leads will closely monitor the shortlisted startups to determine pace and course corrections over the duration of the programme. The startups will also be given an opportunity to speak with three investors active in their space, as well as avail extended support for two months via community membership of T-Hub.