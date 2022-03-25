Innoterrra and Konkan mango growers launch ‘Ekyaam’ for Alphonso sale

The brand Ekyaam has been developed with a contemporary feel and will showcase the Indian farmer’s ability to deliver premium products to a global audience and give them the taste of genuine, high-quality Alphonso, Pascal Foehn, group COO and co-head platform at Innoterra said.

Innoterra, a Swiss-Indian agritech company, and 2,000 Konkan-based Alphonso farmers in Maharashtra have come together to launch their brand Ekyaam. Products of the brand will be available across major cities in India, starting with Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Kolkata, and across multiple pack sizes.

The brand will also have a pilot launch in mainland Europe as part of its plans to take the brand to the international markets.

Mansoor Kazi, board member, Pawas Cooperative, said: “Alphonso farmers, cooperatives and FPOs from Ratnagiri, Devgad, Pawas, Vengurla, Kelshi and other regions were collaborating with Innoterra in this initiative. Ekyaam offers 100% traceability as each fruit is marked with a QR code that allows customers to trace the fruit to the originating farm. Fruits sold under the brand will be harvested from curated farms and ripened using FSSAI-approved methods.”

The brand Ekyaam has been developed with a contemporary feel and will showcase the Indian farmer’s ability to deliver premium products to a global audience and give them the taste of genuine, high-quality Alphonso, Pascal Foehn, group COO and co-head platform at Innoterra said.

Innoterra is using its food and technology platform company to transform the economics of smallholder agriculture by providing high-tech and human-touch services to increase the net income of its farming partners and drive the transition towards more regenerative farming practices. It helps in the sale of quality assured traceable farm produce through its network in India, the Middle East and South-East Asia.