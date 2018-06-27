InMobi, Microsoft in strategic partnership

Microsoft Azure is Microsoft’s flagship cloud product that competes with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Enterprise platform InMobi has announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft. The partnership will consist of InMobi moving to Microsoft Azure in a phased manner as its preferred cloud provider and will involve technology collaboration and combined go-to-market.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said, “The combination of Microsoft Azure with InMobi’s marketing platforms will deliver new intelligent customer experiences and business insights to organizations around the world.”

InMobi was founded by Naveen Tewari, Mohit Saxena, Amit Gupta and Abhay Singhal in 2007 and has raised funding from firms like SoftBank and Sherpalo.