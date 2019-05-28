Ingen resolution plan for Orchid Pharma rejected again

The committee of creditors (CoC) of Orchid Pharma has once again rejected the resolution plan put forward by US-based Ingen Capital Group, whose earlier approved resolution plan was nullifed by the Chennai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) as the company failed to pay the upfront amount despite given ample time. Ingen Capital Group was the successful resolution applicant for Orchid, but it failed to implement its resolution plan as approved by the CoC and the Chennai NCLT. Though the company was given opportunity to deposit the upfront amount, it failed to deposit the same, leading to cancellation of the resolution plan, on the request of the resolution professional. Subsequently, a fresh bidding process for finding prospective investors for Orchid was initiated. Orchid on Monday in a disclosure to the stock exchanges said the new resolution plan submitted by lngen Capital Group was rejected due to reasons including lack of expression of interest submitted by the US company and that it was not accompanied by the earnest money deposit. According to the RP, the company did not provide any KYC details or authority documents and did not provide the details of proof of funds. There was a failure on the part of Ingen Capital in providing the essential details as required under the invitation for expression of interest and the process memorandum inviting prospective resolution applicants approved by the CoC, according to the RP. Orchid also said the company has received a total of three resolution plans and the CoC, the RP and the bid process advisor had deliberations on the plans. In an earlier development, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had directed the government to take appropriate steps against Ingen Capital Group, its managing director and other directors for failing to implement its approved resolution plan for Chennai-based Orchid Pharma. The NCLAT had asked the government to take up the matter with the US, through the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, if the company does not have an office in India. The NCLAT, while dismissing the Ingen appeal, has also slapped a cost of `10 lakh on the company in favour of the CoC to be paid within 30 days. Ingent had moved the NCLAT with an appeal against the direction asking it to pay up the amount, submitting that without getting certain information it had sought, it will not be possible to deposit the amount pursuant to the approved resolution plan. Further, the NCLAT ordered show-cause notice on the directors of Ingen as to why appropriate action won't not taken against them, and the NCLT, the government and its agencies be not asked to take appropriate steps against the company and its directors and why cost not be imposed on them.